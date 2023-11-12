First look at tonight's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream as sparks fly

Here’s a first look at tonight’s latest episode of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV1 and ITVX.

The talent show returns to the screens on ITV1 and ITVX this evening with its fourth episode.

In the breathtaking backdrop of Greece, mirroring the setting of Mamma Mia!, 14 of Britain’s most promising musical theatre talents will vie for the coveted lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End rendition of Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Owen and Stevie.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Callum and Stephanie.

It’s Chemistry Week this Sunday and the judges – Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley – are set to pair up the Sophies and Skys for the very first time.

In this week’s workshop, sparks will fly (in more ways than one) as the couples get cosy and perform the iconic love scene from the stage show, Lay All Your Love on Me.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah and Zachkiel.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Maisie and Craig.

As always, the local Greek audience will be treated to six show-stopping performances. But, in a shock double elimination, two hopefuls will see their dreams of becoming Sophie and Sky slip through their fingers. Tune in to find out who hosts Zoe Ball will be consoling.

Zoe Ball brings her boundless energy to hosting duties, while each contestant will be rigorously evaluated by the panel of celebrity judges—Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley. These hopefuls will be challenged on their singing, dancing, acting, and on-screen rapport.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias and Desmonda.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Marcellus and Esme.

Judy Craymer, the visionary creator and producer behind Mamma Mia!, will lend her invaluable insight to assist the judges in their quest to discover new theatrical luminaries.

Week by week, the competition will intensify, leading to a spectacular live finale in London’s West End. There, two ultimate winners will emerge to claim their spots in the spotlight.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs at 6PM this Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.