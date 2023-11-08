Girls Aloud are reportedly set to reunite with brand new music and a tour in the works.

Put together on the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, Girls Aloud enjoyed a string of successful albums and tours before splitting for good in 2013.

A decade later, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are said to have returned to the studio with a new song dedicated to late bandmate Sarah Harding, who tragically passed away in 2021.

According to The Sun, a music video has already been filmed, and plans are for a tour in 2024.

A source revealed: “It’s going to be huge — and they’re all very excited to be back working together, even if there is a bittersweet element to it.

“Of course, whatever they do, there will always be nods to Sarah’s contribution to the group, too.”

For full details on what’s to come, watch this space!

Rumours of a Girls Aloud reunion have been ongoing for some time.

Speaking back in 2019 about the possibility of a return for the group’s 20th anniversary, Cheryl shared: “I’ll say never say never, you never know if it might happen. We’ve already done a reunion though so I feel like we’ve been there, done that, we’ve had our turn.

“But I’ll never say it’s a definite that it won’t happen again one day.”

And back in 2017, both Nadine Coyle and Cheryl gave their backing to a Girls Aloud reunion – despite their rumoured previous feuds.

“I would love a reunion, I really would – whether its in two years or 20 years,” Nadine told Closer magazine.

Meanwhile, Cheryl said: “We had an amazing time when we were together. I watched a tour thing the other day online and it brought back lots of memories. I was feeling really nostalgic.”

Girls Aloud proved to be one of the first big successes for reality TV talent shows in the years after their victory, achieving 20 consecutive top ten singles.

However their rival Popstars boy band One True Voice split up less than a year after the TV show concluded.