Celebrity Race Across the World renewed for second series on BBC One

Celebrity Race Across the World will return for a second series on BBC One, it’s been announced.

Fresh from the recent final of the show’s first series, a second outing has been confirmed. A line up and start date are to be revealed.

Race Across The World sees pairs of contestants attempting to travel from a starting point in one country to a finishing point thousands of miles away, all without the trappings of modern-day life.

With only the cash equivalent of an airfare to their destination, they must race to the end while reaching various checkpoints along the way.

The debut season of Celebrity Race Across the World challenged stars to step out of their comfort zones, featuring McFly’s Harry Judd and his mother Emma; racing sensation and TV pundit Billy Monger with sister Bonny; artist Mel Blatt alongside her mother Helene; and TV presenter Alex Beresford with his father Noel.

The celebrities swapped their lives of comfort for an extraordinary and grueling journey stretching from the heart of Africa to the icy expanses of the Arctic.

Tim Harcourt, Creative Director, Studio Lambert said: “Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, BBC added: “We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer. We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series”

Alongside the new celebrity series, the original Race Across The World will return for a new series in 2024.

You can catch up and watch episodes online now via the BBC iPlayer.