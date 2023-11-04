I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date and line up rumours for new series

From the rumoured start date to the possible celebrities on the line up, here’s all we know about I’m A Celebrity 2023!

Ant and Dec will return this month to Australia for a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The cast will say goodbye to their life of luxury and instead move to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Ant & Dec on the set of the new I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! promo.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2023 start on TV?

While there’s no official start date yet, it’s looking likely the show will launch on Sunday, 19 November, fresh from the Big Brother final the Friday before.

Episodes are expected to air nightly on ITV1 as usual for around three weeks, with a final in mid December. Ant & Dec will host each evening at 9PM UK time.

You’ll also be able to watch online and on catch up via ITVX.

Who’s on the line up?

Again, ITV isn’t confirming anything just yet – but we’ve had PLENTY of strong rumours.

Those who we could see in the jungle include TV personality Fred Sirieix, TV personality Sam Thompson, , Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and reality star Olivia Attwood, who is tipped to return after her stay last year was cut short.

Also rumoured for the I’m a Celebrity 2023 cast are Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne, soap actor Alan Halsall, soap actress Danielle Harold, presenter Josie Gibson, rugby star Danny Cipriani and even politician Nigel Farage.

JLS star Marvin Humes is another name tipped for the cast, while astronaut Tim Peake is reportedly on top of Ant & Dec’s personal wishlist.

Whoever is on the line up will face off in television’s most gruelling test of entertainment mettle.

With a return to its Australian roots, the participating celebrities are set to trade their luxurious lifestyles for the ruggedness of the Aussie wilderness, enduring as many as three weeks filled with unexpected challenges and twists tailor-made for them.

As always, fans will watch as the celebs are confronted by terrifying trials to win food for camp ahead of one of them being named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.