I'm A Celebrity 2023 set to sign up major boy band star

Marvin Humes has been tipped to sign up for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The JLS singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor, is now a regular TV host alongside wife Rochelle.

While the couple are being named as possible new hosts of This Morning, it seems Marvin may be taking a trip Down Under later this month.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

The Sun reports that Marvin is set to sign up to take part in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, starting soon ITV1 and ITVX.

A source shared: “Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers. And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready made fan base.

“He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight.”

The insider also quipped that bosses were hopeful the pin-up would make good use of the jungle shower!

Other celebrities rumoured to be on the I’m A Celebrity line up currently include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, Rugby star Danny Cipriani, TV personality Fred Sirieix, drag queenThe Vivienne and astronaut Tim Peake.

Also named as possible campmates are politician Nigel Farage, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, TV personality Olivia Attwood, television presenter Josie Gibson and soap actress Danielle Harold.

However for now, no official names have been announced.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to TV on ITV1 and ITVX in soon.

Presented by Ant and Dec, the programme is expected to begin on 19 November.

2023’s line up will say goodbye to their home comforts and instead move into the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As always, we’ll watch the celebrities as they’re confronted by testing trials to win food for camp ahead of one contestant being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.