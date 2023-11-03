Here’s a look at who’s favourite to be evicted on Big Brother 2023 tonight as a double eviction looms.

Dylan, Trish, Noky and Paul all face the public vote in tonight’s live show.

And the housemates are currently unaware that TWO of them will be heading home in the first double eviction of the series.

Going into this evening, Dylan and Paul are the current firm favourites to be eliminated from the house.

Bookmakers William Hill report that the duo are highly fancied at 2/9 to depart in the first double elimination of the series, while Trish is considered the third favourite to be in the bottom two, trading at 6/1 to depart with Dylan and 7/1 with Paul.

If Noky is to depart, it will again likely be alongside one of either Paul (9/1) or Dylan (10/1), while she is 25/1 to leave with Trish.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Things are certainly beginning to heat up in Big Brother, with tonight’s double eviction – the first of the series – set to serve up a major reshuffle in the house.

“Dylan and Paul are the firm favourites with us to leave the house on Friday night, trading as low as 2/9 to be the fifth and sixth contestants to depart the show, with Trish deemed the third likeliest to leave at 6/1 alongside Dylan and 7/1 with Paul.

“Should both Dylan and Paul miraculously survive, Trish and Noky are 25/1 to be evicted, though either combination of Noky with Paul (9/1) and Dylan (10/1) are far likelier outcomes.”

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2, ITVX and, for the live show, ITV1. AJ Odudu and Will Best will host as two are kicked out of the house.

As well as the eviction, this evening will also see the latest house action including a huge row between the housemates.

Plus, there’s yet more drama for Jordan and his ‘love triangle’ with Matty and Henry.