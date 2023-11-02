Favourites to make Big Brother final revealed

With the final of Big Brother nearing, here’s a look at who will make it all the way to the last day.

We’re now past the half-way mark of the series with twelve housemates remaining in the competition.

One of them will walk away with a prize of £100,000 in fewer than three weeks time.

As things stand, bookmakers Betfred report that Yinrun, Jordan and Olivia are currently favourites to finish amongst the Top 3.

Kayley Cornelius, a showbiz specialist from Betfred shares: “With 1/50 odds, Yinrun is Betfred’s current favourite to finish amongst the Top 3 in this year’s Big Brother.

“Since entering the house, Yinrun has been met with nothing but love. Fans of the show, and her fellow housemates have always been quick to jump to her defence when they feel she’s been unfairly treated. Her unproblematic and wholesome persona has made her a favourite among housemates and viewers alike, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she ultimately walked away with the £100,000 prize.

“Another housemate with high odds to reach the final three is Jordan. Unlike Yinrun, it’s Jordan’s direct and witty approach which has made him a fan favourite.”

Cornelius added: “Other potential housemates we could see alongside Yinrun and Jordan in the final are Olivia with 11/8 odds, Chanelle with 7/4 odds, and Henry with 5/2 odds.

“I believe the battle for the last space in the final is more difficult to predict at the moment as it could go any way as all these contestants are favoured by the public for their own reasons.”

For now, those at risk are Dylan, Trish, Noky and Paul after all four were nominated to face the public vote in the latest episode.

TWO will be heading home on Friday night in the latest live show in the first double eviction of the series.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the next eviction live on Friday.