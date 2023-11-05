Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream first look as boys are put to the test

Musical theatre talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream continues tonight, and this time the boys are in the spotlight.

Set against the breathtaking backdrops of Greece, the very heart of Mamma Mia!, the show sees gifted musical theatre aspirants vie for the coveted lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the renowned West End rendition of MAMMA MIA!

With host Zoe Ball at the helm, each week we’ll watch the potential Sophies and Skys honing their craft under the watchful eyes of celebrity judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias. Credit: ITV/Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Marcellus . Credit: ITV/Thames

Last weekend’s latest show saw the first elimination of the series as one Sophie went home.

Tonight, the seven potential Skys will sing to remain in the competition.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachkiel. Credit: ITV/Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Darcy. Credit: ITV/Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Callum . Credit: ITV/Thames

Following an intense acting workshop and seven exceptional musical performances, the question remains: who will find themselves calling out for S.O.S as they are cast away from the contest, heading home to the UK?

The contenders will be scrutinised on various fronts – from vocals and choreography to drama and on-screen rapport.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Craig. Credit: ITV/Thames

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Owen. Credit: ITV/Thames

With insights from Judy Craymer, the mastermind and international producer behind Mamma Mia!, the judges face the challenging task of pinpointing the next sensations for the West End stage.

As weeks pass, the competition intensifies, culminating in a tense live grand finale in London’s West End, where two shining stars will rise to fame, as chosen by viewers at home.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday night from 6:15PM on ITV1 and ITVX.