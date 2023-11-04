Survivor UK spoilers! First look at tonight's third episode

Here is your first look at tonight’s third episode of Survivor UK.

The first British series of the reality show in 20 years launched on BBC One last weekend.

It saw the eighteen contestants split into two tribes: The Orange Tribe, named Caleton and the Blue Tribe named La Nena.

Ren and Pegleg. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

La Nena tribe. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

La Nena tribe. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Following two eliminations already the drama and challenges continue this evening.

In the latest episode, two survivors are selected to confront an ethical quandary, unveiling a pivotal surprise in the game.

During the immunity contest, the individual voted out in the previous Tribal Council is disclosed. The tribes then employ contrasting tactics in a test of stamina, vying for safety in the competition.

Who will triumph and sidestep the next Tribal Council? And who will be the next to leave survivor as the third evictee?

The contestants are competing both against their rival tribes and each other with only one solo Suvivor able to win and claim the £100,000 prize.

Caleton tribe. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Joel Dommett. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Rach C and Ashleigh. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Teasing what’s to come, host Joel Dommett said: “[It gets] really very competitive, especially between the tribes! They become, very quickly, very loyal to their bunch.

“Of course that’s what makes Survivor exciting because then it gets to the point where both tribes merge together and become one tribe and that’s very exciting because it puts an entirely different dynamic on things.”

He added: “I feel like there’s a lot of shows that happened over the last 20 years that led us to this point and I feel like people are going to welcome it with open arms.

“Anyone who knows the Survivor format already will know they’re in for an absolute treat, and if you don’t then I’m confident you’re going to love it.”

Ren and Lee. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Tinuke and Jess. Credit: BBC/Remarkable

Survivor is on BBC One and iPlayer from 8:30PM.

The show continues tomorrow night (Sunday) with the next episode also dropping online this evening straight after the third airs on TV.