Nigel Farage 'in talks' to join I'm A Celebrity 2023 line up

Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to take part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The politician could be among the latest bunch of campmates in Australia next month.

And it’s claimed he could land a massive £1 million fee to take part.

Ant & Dec on the set of the new I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! promo.

A source claimed to The Sun that Nigel Farage had been top of the show’s wish list “for years”.

The insider said: “They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions.”

Farage would be far from the first politician to enter camp, following in the footsteps of Matt Hancock, Nadine Dorries and Lembit Öpik.

More celebs rumoured to be taking part in the 2023 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include Rugby star Danny Cipriani, TV personality Olivia Attwood, drag queenThe Vivienne, astronaut Tim Peake and soap star Danielle Harold.

They’re joined by soap legend Alan Halsall, TV presenter Josie Gibson, TV personality Fred Sirieix, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Italian jockey Frankie Dettori.

As yet ITV haven’t officially confirmed any names for the line up for the new series, so watch this space.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to begin on ITV1 in later next month.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, the series will air nightly throughout the winter for around three weeks.

The celebrities will trade their lavish lifestyles to embark on an adventure in the Australian wilderness, where a series of unexpected twists await them.

As per tradition, the stars will face challenging trials in pursuit of rewards and delicacies. All leading up to the moment when the public chooses the King or Queen of the Jungle for 2023.

I’m a Celebrity airs on ITV1 and ITVX.