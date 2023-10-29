tellymix
Advertisements

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream first look as the Sophies take centre stage

By Josh Darvill | Published
The girls perform a group number
Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Desmonda, Stephanie, Leah, Esme, Stevie, Maddy and Maisie. Credit: ITV/Thames
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here’s a first look at tonight’s second episode of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV1!

Captured against the scenic backdrops of Greece, where the world of Mamma Mia! comes alive, 14 of Britain’s most promising theatrical talents are vying for the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End rendition of Mamma Mia!

With the ever-energetic Zoe Ball at the helm, each week will see the Sophies and Skys honed by an illustrious panel of judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley. Their skills in singing, dancing, acting, and on-stage rapport will be rigorously assessed.

Esme

Esme
Esme. Credit: ITV/Thames
Esme
Esme. Credit: ITV/Thames

Desmonda

Desmonda
Desmonda. Credit: ITV/Thames
Desmonda
Desmonda. Credit: ITV/Thames

Mamma Mia!’s visionary creator and global producer, Judy Craymer, joins the journey, providing invaluable insights to the judges. With the mission to unearth the next big West End names, the stakes are high and choices challenging.

This week’s episode shines the spotlight on the ladies, with the seven Sophies stepping into the forefront.

Maddy

Maddy
Maddy. Credit: ITV/Thames
Maddy
Maddy. Credit: ITV/Thames

Maisie

Maisie
Maisie. Credit: ITV/Thames
Maisie
Maisie. Credit: ITV/Thames

Stevie

Stevie
Stevie. Credit: ITV/Thames
Stevie
Stevie. Credit: ITV/Thames

Judges Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley are set to mentor these hopefuls as they dive into their maiden acting workshop, bringing an iconic movie scene to life.

While the stage will be graced with seven breathtaking acts, the question remains: At the end of the day, which Sophie will be returning to the UK, losing her shot at becoming the West End’s leading lady?

The suspense builds weekly, leading up to a show-stopping live finale in the heart of London’s West End, where two prodigious talents will land the coveted roles for Mamma Mia’s 25th anniversary in London.

Stephanie

Stephanie
Stephanie. Credit: ITV/Thames
Stephanie
Stephanie. Credit: ITV/Thames

Leah

Leah
Leah. Credit: ITV/Thames
Leah
Leah. Credit: ITV/Thames

Speaking about the series, Frozen star Samantha Barks said: “I know the feeling. I’ve been there, I’ve been in those shoes. So, I don’t make any decisions flippantly. I cared a lot….

“I think about it deeply. I feel things deeply when we’re sending someone home because I’ve been there and I know it’s real people’s lives. So it was definitely emotional.”

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX from 6:15PM.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook