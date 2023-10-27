Tonight's Big Brother 2023 eviction odds 'reveal' who will go

One more housemate gets the boot in Big Brother’s live eviction tonight there’s a ‘clear favourite’ to go.

Hallie, Dylan and Trish all face the public vote in the third eviction of the series.

It’s the first time up for the chop for all three and for one of them will be the last time.

Ahead of the live show at 9PM, bookmakers Betway has today announced the odds on the third Big Brother eviction, with London-based youth worker Hallie the strong favourite to be heading home this week.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “For the first time since the Big Brother reboot, three housemates face eviction this week. With the public vote on Friday night deciding who goes, housemates Dylan, Hallie and Trish were all nominated to go by their peers, but it’s Hallie who punters think will be the one leaving.”

“The self-confessed ‘diva’ has been the most divisive of the three, with plenty of rule breaks and banned discussions of nominations, our latest data predicts Hallie could be packing her bags.

“Once again, this eviction will come down to whether viewers prefer to keep the more dramatic housemate for more interesting TV going forward, or if they choose to remove a quieter member from the house.”

However in our eviction poll, BBUK fans are wanting Dylan out.

He has 56% of the vote to be evicted to Hallie’s 33%, while Trish has just 11% of the votes to be evicted.

Who will go? Find out tonight!

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX to host the live show.

As well as the eviction results they’ll also be sharing the latest 24 hours of house action, including an argument between Dylan and Trish over food and a kissing challenge which causes drama for Paul and Olivia.