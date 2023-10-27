Three housemates face Big Brother eviction TONIGHT! Who will go?

It’s the third Big Brother eviction tonight and a trio of housemates face the axe.

Hallie, Dylan and Trish are all up for the public vote, following the latest round of nominations.

On Wednesday night, Trish garnered five nominations from Dylan, Jenkin, Kerry, Paul and Tom; Dylan received four nominations from Kerry, Noky, Olivia and Trish; and Hallie received four nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin, Jordan and Tom.

Tonight, AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the latest live show from outside the Big Brother house.

Viewers have been voting to evict and the one housemate with the most votes will leave the house tonight

Ahead of the results being announced, Hallie is currently the firm favourite with bookmakers William Hill to be the unlucky one to leave.

The youth worker will have to overcome ominous odds of 1/2 if she is to survive another week in the rebooted ITV series, with Dylan the next most likely to leave at 7/4 and Trish a 6/1 shot.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Things are beginning to heat up in the Big Brother house as we enter the third week of the show, with all eyes on Friday’s eviction between Hallie, Dylan and Trish.

“It’s Hallie who is the firm favourite with us to be given the boot in tonight’s episode, trading odds-on at 1/2 to be the third contestant eliminated from the ITV series, with Dylan and Trish carrying prices of 7/4 and 6/1 respectively.”

Meanwhile, Yinrun is now the odds-on favourite with the bookmaker to win this year’s edition of the show, with odds shortening to 4/5 from 5/4 last week. Olivia (11/2) and Jordan (6/1) follow her in the betting.

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ and Will will host the live eviction show before chatting to the night’s evictee straight after on Late & Live. Live feed from the house will then follow on ITVX from 11PM.