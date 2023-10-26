Kiell Smith-Bynoe is new host of The Great British Sewing Bee

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe has been announced as the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe will takeover from Sara Pascoe, who recently welcomed a new child.

The Great British Sewing Bee will be back later this year for a festive special ahead of its landmark tenth series airing in 2024.

The Great British Sewing Bee final: Presenter Sara Pascoe and Judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

The show’s social media team shared today: “We’re bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year’s Christmas Special and Series 10.

“(Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!) #SewingBee”

The Great British Sewing Bee celebrates the art and craft of sewing.

Akin to The Great British Bake Off in its format, this series takes amateur sewers and places them in a competition where they face a series of challenges each week, testing their creativity, precision, and technical skills.

Contestants are tasked with creating everything from stunning bespoke garments to adapting and altering existing pieces, all under the watchful eyes of the judges and the ticking clock.

The judges of The Great British Sewing Bee have varied over the seasons but have always been industry professionals with a deep knowledge of garment construction and fashion design.

Patrick Grant, a British fashion designer and the director of Norton & Sons, a bespoke tailors of Savile Row, has been a consistent presence on the judging panel since the show’s inception.

Returning alongside him for series ten is Esme Young, a designer and senior lecturer at Central Saint Martins, who brings a wealth of experience and a critical eye to the contestants’ creations.

The show first debuted on BBC Two in 2013 before taking a break in 2016. It returned in 2019, hosted by Joe Lycett, before moving to BBC One in 2020. Sara Pascoe took over as presenter for the eighth series in 2022.

Catch up on the most recent series online now via BBC iPlayer.