Celebrity Race Across the World winners revealed in final - SPOILER

The winners of Celebrity Race Across the World have been revealed!

The past six weeks have seen four famous faces and their relatives racing one another in an epic journey.

Broadcaster Alex Beresford and his dad, Noel; singer Mel Blatt and her mum, Helene; McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mum, Emma; and British Racing Driver and pundit Billy Monger and his sister, Bonny, took part in the first Celebrity version of Race Across the World.

Celebrity Race Across The World cast. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Who won Celebrity Race Across The World?

In the final, it was a race to the finish line for the four celebrity teams as they raced to Tromsø, gateway to the Arctic.

With budgets critically low, and the teams only separated by a few hours, every decision counted, and one mistake could have cost them their position in the race.

Ultimately, it was Alex Beresford and his dad Noel who won Celebrity Race Across The World.

Alex said: “It feels fantastic. We feel like we’re on top of the world right now.”

Dad Noel added: “It was something else. Alex kept saying to me, ‘come on dad, come on dad’ and I said ‘I’m right behind you!’ He just kept pulling me along and it’s all worth it now!”

Harry Judd and mum Emma finished second; Mel Blatt and mum Helene were third.

Alex Beresford & Noel Beresford win Celebrity Race Across The World. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert

Due to a family emergency, Billy Monger and his sister Bonny withdrew from the race ahead of the last leg.

The teams started in Marrakech, Morocco, the most north-western country in Africa, and ended in Tromsø, Norway, known as the Arctic capital.

The epic journey spanned 24 countries and over 10,000 km. The route had the pairs racing through every landscape and culture that this part of the world had to offer: from the majestic North African city of Marrakech, through the coastal towns and beaches of the Mediterranean, to unparalleled historic and cosmopolitan cities, the towering Alps, untouched Central Europe, the enchanting Baltic States, and frosty Scandinavia.

In this six-part celebrity rendition of the beloved series, the four celebrities raced without the use of air travel or any comforts of contemporary life.

Devoid of all modern conveniences and luxuries, they had to depend on their skills, wit, creativity, and determination to prevail.

Without the aid of credit cards, smartphones or access to the internet and with just the cash equivalent of completing the route to their final destination by air, they had to earn additional money en route and also rely on the generosity of strangers for assistance.

You can catch up with the series online now via BBC iPlayer here.