Here’s all about the contestants taking part in musical TV show new Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV.
Set against the breathtaking Greek landscapes that inspired Mamma Mia!, 14 of the UK’s brightest musical theatre stars will vie for the coveted roles of Sophie and Sky in the iconic West End rendition.
Under the vibrant hosting of Zoe Ball, every episode promises drama as aspiring Sophies and Skys impress – or hope to – a panel of renowned judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.
Adding a touch of authenticity, Judy Craymer, the genius behind Mamma Mia!!, will share her insights, guiding our esteemed judges in their mission: unearthing the next big sensations for the West End stage.
See a full list of the contestants taking part below and where to follow them on social media!
The Sophies
Desmonda Cathabel
Age: 27
From: Indonesia
Instagram username: @desmondacc
TikTok username: @desmondacathabel
Twitter username: @desmondaCC
Esme Bowdler
Age: 22
From: Chester
Instagram username: @esmebowdler
TikTok username: @esmebowdler
Twitter username: @EsmeBowdler
Leah Rutherford
Age: 20
From: Redcar
Instagram username: @leah_rutherford
TikTok username: @
Twitter username: @
Maddy Erzan
Age: 20
From: Bolton
Instagram username: @maddyerzan
TikTok username: @maddyerzanx
Twitter username: @MaddyErzan
Maisie Waller
Age: 22
From: Margate
Instagram username: @maisiewaller
TikTok username: @maisiewaller
Twitter username: @MaisieWaller
Stephanie
Age: 22
From: St Albans
Instagram username: @_stephaniecosti
TikTok username: @stephcosti
Stevie Doc
Age: 22
From: Glasgow
Instagram username: @steviedoc_
TikTok username: @stevie_doc
Twitter username: @stevie_doc_
The Skys
Callum
Age: 22
From: Oxfordshire
Instagram username: @callumravden
Craig Watson
Age: 26
From: Perthshire
Instagram username: @craigwatson_uk
TikTok username: @craigwatsonuk
Darcy James
Age: 23
From: Hampshire
Instagram username: @darcy.james
TikTok username: @darcyburgess24
Marcellus Whyte
Age: 36
From: High Wycombe
Instagram username: @marcellus_whyte
Owen Johnston
Age: 25
From: Belfast
Instagram username: @owenjohnston3
Tobias Turley
Age: 22
From: Somerset
Instagram username: @tobias_turley
Twitter username: @TobiasTurley
TikTok username: @toby.turley
Zachkiel
Age: 21
From: London
Instagram username: @zachkiel
TikTok username: @zachkiel_
Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream launches on Sunday at 6PM ITV1, STV and ITVX.