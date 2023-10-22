tellymix
Advertisements

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants on Instagram, TikTok & Twitter

By Staff Reporter | Published
The female contestants - Esme, Leah, Maddy, Stephanie, Maisie, Stevie, and Desmonda pose for a group photo outdoors jumping in the air together
Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Esme, Leah, Maddy, Stephanie, Maisie, Stevie, and Desmonda. ©Thames/ITV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here’s all about the contestants taking part in musical TV show new Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV.

Set against the breathtaking Greek landscapes that inspired Mamma Mia!, 14 of the UK’s brightest musical theatre stars will vie for the coveted roles of Sophie and Sky in the iconic West End rendition.

Under the vibrant hosting of Zoe Ball, every episode promises drama as aspiring Sophies and Skys impress – or hope to – a panel of renowned judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

Adding a touch of authenticity, Judy Craymer, the genius behind Mamma Mia!!, will share her insights, guiding our esteemed judges in their mission: unearthing the next big sensations for the West End stage.

See a full list of the contestants taking part below and where to follow them on social media!

The Sophies

Desmonda Cathabel

Desmonda
Desmonda. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 27
From: Indonesia
Instagram username: @desmondacc
TikTok username: @desmondacathabel
Twitter username: @desmondaCC

 

Esme Bowdler

Esme
Esme. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: Chester
Instagram username: @esmebowdler
TikTok username: @esmebowdler
Twitter username: @EsmeBowdler

 

Leah Rutherford

Leah Rutherford
Leah Rutherford. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 20
From: Redcar
Instagram username: @leah_rutherford
TikTok username: @
Twitter username: @

 

Maddy Erzan

Maddy Erzan
Maddy Erzan. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 20
From: Bolton
Instagram username: @maddyerzan
TikTok username: @maddyerzanx
Twitter username: @MaddyErzan

 

Maisie Waller

Maisie
Maisie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: Margate
Instagram username: @maisiewaller
TikTok username: @maisiewaller
Twitter username: @MaisieWaller

 

Stephanie

Stephanie
Stephanie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: St Albans
Instagram username: @_stephaniecosti
TikTok username: @stephcosti

 

Stevie Doc

Stevie
Stevie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: Glasgow
Instagram username: @steviedoc_
TikTok username: @stevie_doc
Twitter username: @stevie_doc_

 

The male contestants - Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Marcellus, Craig, Owen and Zachkiel - pose in a group photo outdoors on grass
Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Marcellus, Craig, Owen and Zachkiel. ©Thames/ITV

The Skys

Callum

Callum
Callum. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: Oxfordshire
Instagram username: @callumravden

 

Craig Watson

Craig
Craig. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 26
From: Perthshire
Instagram username: @craigwatson_uk
TikTok username: @craigwatsonuk

 

Darcy James

Darcy
Darcy. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 23
From: Hampshire
Instagram username: @darcy.james
TikTok username: @darcyburgess24

 

Marcellus Whyte

Marcellus
Marcellus. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 36
From: High Wycombe
Instagram username: @marcellus_whyte

 

Owen Johnston

Owen
Owen. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 25
From: Belfast
Instagram username: @owenjohnston3

 

Tobias Turley

Tobias
Tobias. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22
From: Somerset
Instagram username: @tobias_turley
Twitter username: @TobiasTurley
TikTok username: @toby.turley

 

Zachkiel

Zachkiel
Zachkiel. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 21
From: London
Instagram username: @zachkiel
TikTok username: @zachkiel_

 

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream launches on Sunday at 6PM ITV1, STV and ITVX.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook