Here’s all about the contestants taking part in musical TV show new Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on ITV.

Set against the breathtaking Greek landscapes that inspired Mamma Mia!, 14 of the UK’s brightest musical theatre stars will vie for the coveted roles of Sophie and Sky in the iconic West End rendition.

Under the vibrant hosting of Zoe Ball, every episode promises drama as aspiring Sophies and Skys impress – or hope to – a panel of renowned judges: Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks, and Amber Riley.

Adding a touch of authenticity, Judy Craymer, the genius behind Mamma Mia!!, will share her insights, guiding our esteemed judges in their mission: unearthing the next big sensations for the West End stage.

See a full list of the contestants taking part below and where to follow them on social media!

The Sophies

Desmonda Cathabel

Desmonda. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 27

From: Indonesia

Instagram username: @desmondacc

TikTok username: @desmondacathabel

Twitter username: @desmondaCC

Esme Bowdler

Esme. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: Chester

Instagram username: @esmebowdler

TikTok username: @esmebowdler

Twitter username: @EsmeBowdler

Leah Rutherford

Leah Rutherford. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 20

From: Redcar

Instagram username: @leah_rutherford

TikTok username: @

Twitter username: @

Maddy Erzan

Maddy Erzan. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 20

From: Bolton

Instagram username: @maddyerzan

TikTok username: @maddyerzanx

Twitter username: @MaddyErzan

Maisie Waller

Maisie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: Margate

Instagram username: @maisiewaller

TikTok username: @maisiewaller

Twitter username: @MaisieWaller

Stephanie

Stephanie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: St Albans

Instagram username: @_stephaniecosti

TikTok username: @stephcosti

Stevie Doc

Stevie. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Instagram username: @steviedoc_

TikTok username: @stevie_doc

Twitter username: @stevie_doc_

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Marcellus, Craig, Owen and Zachkiel. ©Thames/ITV

The Skys

Callum

Callum. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: Oxfordshire

Instagram username: @callumravden

Craig Watson

Craig. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 26

From: Perthshire

Instagram username: @craigwatson_uk

TikTok username: @craigwatsonuk

Darcy James

Darcy. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 23

From: Hampshire

Instagram username: @darcy.james

TikTok username: @darcyburgess24

Marcellus Whyte

Marcellus. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 36

From: High Wycombe

Instagram username: @marcellus_whyte

Owen Johnston

Owen. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 25

From: Belfast

Instagram username: @owenjohnston3

Tobias Turley

Tobias. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 22

From: Somerset

Instagram username: @tobias_turley

Twitter username: @TobiasTurley

TikTok username: @toby.turley

Zachkiel

Zachkiel. ©Thames/ITV

Age: 21

From: London

Instagram username: @zachkiel

TikTok username: @zachkiel_

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream launches on Sunday at 6PM ITV1, STV and ITVX.