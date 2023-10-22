Sam Thompson tipped for I'm A Celebrity line up

Reality star Sam Thompson has been linked to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s new season.

The TV personality is best known for his time on E4 show Made In Chelsea.

While his partner Zara McDermott takes to the ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing, Sam is reportedly set to jet off Down Under for a stint in the Aussie camp.

Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott is currently on Strictly. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

“Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality,” a source told The Sun newspaper. ““It will be difficult if Zara is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

At the moment no names have been officially announced for this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up.

More rumoured contestants include presenter Josie Gibson, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, soap legend Alan Halsall and Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne.

Also tipped for the show are EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and rugby star Danny Cipriani.

Meanwhile Ant & Dec have revealed the top name on their wish list is astronaut Tim Peake.

Plus, reality star Olivia Attwood has said she’d love to return after being forced to withdraw from last year’s show on medical grounds.

I’m A Celeb will air nightly on ITV1 hosted by Ant and Dec from November, with a start date to be confirmed.

The famous faces will say goodbye to their life of luxury as they move home to the jungle in Australia with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, viewers will see the celebs are confronted by tough trials to win and treats in the lead up to one star being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.