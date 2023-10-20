Tonight's Big Brother 2023 eviction odds reveal favourite to leave

Here’s a look at who is the favourite to leave tonight’s Big Brother 2023 results.

Henry and Zak both face eviction this evening, following the second round of nominations on Wednesday night.

Henry received four nominations and Zak five after the remaining 15 housemates nominated, both therefore face the public vote.

Ahead of the live results, bookmakers have made Zak as the favourite to leave this evening but it’s shaping up to be one of the closest votes in Big Brother history.

Betfred spokesperson, Kayley Cornelius said: “On Wednesday’s episode, viewers watched the contestants nominate for the second time resulting in Zak and Henry being put head-to-head in this week’s eviction on Friday night.

“With 8/13 odds, Zak is currently Betfred’s top prediction as to who will be next to follow Farida in leaving the Big Brother house. There’s no doubt that this year’s cast is filled with some bold personalities, but since entering the house two weeks ago, the 28-year-old model from Manchester has almost become a fly on the wall, leaving fellow housemates feeling as though they’re yet to see the ‘true’ Zak.

“With most contestants starting to form close friendships and bonds, it appears Zak still seems to be struggling to fit in and find his voice in the competition which is why he is our top prediction to leave.

“Contrary to initial concerns about Henry’s political beliefs causing controversy and upset, he has managed to pleasantly surprise many. Although his housemates were quick to be critical of efforts to clean after himself, he appears to be more settled in the house compared to Zak. As a result, he currently has better odds of staying, with a 5/4 chance of not leaving.”

“However, in the Big Brother house, no housemate should ever feel too comfortable. You never know what the competition has in store.”

In our eviction poll, it’s also Zak who is the favourite to be sent home.

Find out who goes when Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will present the latest highlights before revealing the results of the viewer vote.