Henry v Zak in tonight's Big Brother eviction - who will go?

It’s a head to head battle in tonight’s latest Big Brother 2023 eviction.

Henry and Zak face the public vote following the second round of nominations.

Zak received the five nominations and Henry the four votes from their fellow housemates.

It’s set to be a VERY close vote with bookies making Zak the current slim favourite to go at the time of writing.

In our eviction poll, Zak however has a commanding lead to go with 72% wanting to evict him.

Speaking ahead of the eviction, Henry’s mum Suzy said: “Well, I thought Zak would go out before Henry so, putting it that way, I think Henry will be the one to stay in. Nothing against Zak particularly of course, I just think Henry will stay in longer than a lot of them to be honest!”

And Zak’s pal Lewis said: “I personally thought Kerry or Hallie or somebody like that was going to end up being up for nomination, and I would have been confident in him staying. I think Henry and Zak are probably on a very similar level, they’re quite neutral kind of housemates. They’ve both got fan bases behind them for different reasons, both very different characters… So fingers crossed the public gets behind him and he pulls through.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best will front tonight’s live show and announce the results on ITV2 and ITVX.

During the nominations earlier this week, Zak received nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry while Henry received votes from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

Additionally, Jordan, Trish, Paul and Matty had three nominations. Noky, Hallie and Olivia received two nominations each. See a full run down of who nominated who on Big Brother this week here.

Meanwhile Hallie and Olivia found themselves in trouble with Big Brother after discussing nominations.

Big Brother gathered the housemates and said, “This is Big Brother. Before you entered the house, the Big Brother rules were explained to you. The rules state that you may not attempt to communicate in code or write in messages. Yesterday, this rule was broken by Hallie and Olivia.”

The pair had to spend the rainy afternoon standing outside in the garden in jail cells.

However Hallie was once again punished in the house yesterday after breaking the nomination rules for a second time.

Big Brother continues Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and TIVX.

The six-week series will conclude next month with Yinrun currently tipped to take home the £100,000 prize money.

Yesterday saw the fan favourite left upset by some of her fellow housemates, confiding in Trish before crying in the Diary Room with Big Brother.