Watch a first performance from Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Here’s a first preview of new ITV musical talent show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Launching this Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX, the series seeks to uncover two promising talents for the pivotal roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of hit musical Mamma Mia!

Set in the enchanting Greek islands, we’ll witness contestants’ journeys, guided by industry experts through exclusive workshops, masterclasses, and captivating performances.

Zoe Ball hosts the show with the judges made up of comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley, and Samantha Barks, renowned for her role in Frozen in London’s West End.

Get a first look at the contestants in action below as Maddy and Stephanie pair up with their performance of Money, Money, Money…

You can also watch a clip of the show’s opening with the contestants singing Mamma Mia! using Corfu as their stage…

Fourteen aspiring musical theatre talents embark on a journey to the picturesque Greek setting, where they’ll vie for the coveted lead roles in London’s West End.

As eliminations loom, who will prevail and advance to the live final eight weeks from now? The fate of winning the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End rests in the hands of the Great British public.

This grand climax will unfold in a live finale at a prestigious West End theatre, where two deserving victors will secure the iconic parts of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia!’s 25th-anniversary production at the Novello Theatre.

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream launches on Sunday at 6PM on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Speaking of the series, Zoe said: “It’s fabulous escapism because it’s going to go out when the nights have drawn in and we all wish we were away on holiday. Then you’ve got the drama of these fabulous 14 whose dream it is to be on the West End and they are all so gorgeous. I kind of fell in love with all of them really, and I’m hoping the audience will too.”