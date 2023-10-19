Favourite to be voted off Big Brother as Henry and Zak face off

It’s another head to head eviction battle on Big Brother 2023 this week but who will go?

Yesterday saw a dramatic round of nominations play out with Henry and Zak ending up for eviction.

Zak received five nominations and Henry four, meaning they face a public vote and the threat of departure on Friday evening.

The cohort of 16 hopefuls has already been trimmed to 15 after Wolverhampton make-up artist Farida became the first to be sent packing and social media critics appear to be torn on who will go next.

Some are backing Henry to survive in the hope his amusing rapport with Jordan can blossom, but he is the slight favourite at 4/6 to be the second casualty in the race to be crowned winner of ITV’s reboot

Zak meanwhile is still rated a possible champion at 10/1 despite the imminent danger of eviction, with Jordan (5/2) and Hallie (7/1) also standing out as early contenders for the £100,00 prize.

However it’s Yinrun who has been backed down to 11/8 favourite with BoyleSports to be crowned Big Brother winner.

The customer support agent from China and based in Harrogate was one of five housemates who escaped without a single nomination from fellow contestants when they took to the diary room to choose their preferred candidates for the chop.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Many will believe that Kerry should be up for the vote instead of Zak, so he is favourite to survive although it’s a close call and we’ll see if Henry’s bond with Jordan is enough to save him.”

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Tonight’s episode features more fallout from the nominations while Yinrun voices her unhappiness with some of her fellow housemates.

Find out who goes in the next live show on Friday night, hosted by AJ Ododu and Will Best.