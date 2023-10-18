Big Brother's Kerry warned over use of 'offensive language'

Big Brother 2023 housemate Kerry has been given a warning in the Diary Room over her use of language.

It follows complaints from viewers over a comment Kerry was seen to make on the show’s online live feed

After being pranked by her fellow housemates who hid her mattress, she apparently responded by describing the situation as “gay”.

A spokesperson for Big Brother said: “Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.

“Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the House and the consequences of any further use of offensive language.

“Kerry understood and apologised for any offence caused.”

Fans were left unhappy with Kerry’s use of the word negatively.

“Not Kerry using the word gay to deem something bad – come on Kerry this is 00s primary school vernacular that you should have phased out by now,” one wrote on social media.

Another added: “I genuinely haven’t heard someone use that expression in about 10 years, shockingly awful and outdated”

Kerry is one of fifteen housemates on the rebooted series of BBUK.

Before entering the house, she said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting new people. I’m quite plugged in and I’ve got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I’ll know if someone is having rubbish day and we’ll have a chat.

“I’m quite inquisitive and nosy. I’m also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks.”

The 40-year-old NHS manager last week faced the first eviction of the series but was saved by the public.

However, bookies are now tipping her to be the next out of the door in the upcoming eviction on Friday.

Housemates nominated yesterday and the results will be revealed in tonight’s highlights episode.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.