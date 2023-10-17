No Great British Bake Off tonight - when the next episode airs

The Great British Bake Off is not on TV tonight – here’s why and when to watch the next episode.

The brand new series of Bake Off typically airs weekly on Tuesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4.

But due to international football there’s been a big schedule change tonight.

When is the next episode of The Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off will continue this week on Wednesday, 18 October at 8PM.

The theme for the next episode is another fan favourite: Chocolate week!

During Chocolate Week, the bakers tackle three delectable challenges: a demanding torte for the Signature, a cheesecake task in the Technical, and a captivating chocolate box Showstopper.

With their abilities pushed to the limit, who will rise to the occasion in the tent, and who might succumb to the pressure?

As ever, at the end of each episode judges Prue and Paul will determine who’s leaving the tent and who is the week’s star baker.

Warning: Spoilers from last week’s episode follow!

In the third week of The Great British Bake Off, the bakers faced the bread challenge under the guidance of ‘the Breadmaster’ Paul Hollywood. They kicked off with a traditional cottage loaf for the Signature bake. Then, it was off to Devon for the Technical task. Lastly, the bakers crafted intricate plaited bread centrepieces.

As the episode came to a close, it was revealed that Tasha had earned the title of Star Baker, while Noel had the challenging duty of informing Abbi that she would be the third baker to leave the tent.

See all the action in the tent and see who leaves when Great British Bake Off 2023 returns on Wednesday evening from 8PM on Channel 4.

Together with the main show An Extra Slice returns hosted by Jo Brand, airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the instalments online with the All 4 player.