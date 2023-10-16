Rochelle and Marvin Humes tipped to become new This Morning hosts

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are being tipped to become the new permanent hosts of This Morning.

Holly Willoughby revealed last week that she was stepping away the ITV daytime series after 14 years.

With rumours abound about who will takeover the role, it’s been reported that bosses are looking at possible couples who could become ‘the next Richard and Judy’.

Pictured: Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV/Ray Burmiston

While nothing has been officially announced yet, bookmakers William Hill have made Rochelle and Marvin Humes the likeliest candidates to assume the vacant hosting duties..

The pair are the 2/1 frontrunners to be selected, having previously presented The Hit List together.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are the leading bookmaker’s joint-second favourites for the vacancy alongside Tess Daly and Vernon Kay at 6/1, with Frank and Christine Lampard (7/1) also in the mix.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “ITV have made no secret of their desire to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with a famous married couple to try and find the new Richard and Judy, and we make Rochelle and Marvin Humes the likeliest candidates to fulfil that desire.

“The singers are 2/1 to assume hosting duties on the This Morning sofa having presented The Hit List together in 2019, making them the current favourites should the roles be awarded to a couple.

“Other star-studded couples that could be up for selection include Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright (6/1) and Tess Daly and Vernon Kay (6/1), with Richard and Judy themselves a 16/1 shot.”

Holly quit This Morning in October in a post on social media, departing months after Phillip Schofield’s headline-making exit.

In a post to her followers, Holly wrote: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”