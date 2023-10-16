Yinrun is emerging as the clear frontrunner to win Big Brother UK 2023.

As we enter the series’ second week and with one eviction down, Yinrun is proving to be the fan favourite as things stand.

Bookies have made her the clear favourite to take this year’s prize money, with Hallie not far behind her.

Yinrun

Can Yinrun win Big Brother?

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for online bookmakers BetVictor, said: “In the winners’ market, Yinrun is the favourite to win the series at 7/4. She has effortlessly provided the laughs.

“The nation has fallen in love with her innocence and sense of humour; could she go all the way?”

“Close behind Yinrun, Hallie is our second favourite to win at 5/2. She has been praised after she courageously came out as transgender to her contestants on the second day of the show.

“She shared her intention to use the £100,000 prize money, should she win, to repay her mum, who had been funding her treatment. It’s admirable how brave she has been, and it would be great to see her in the final!”

Who will be voted off next?

Meanwhile, Kerry finds herself as the favourite to be next out the door following Farida’s eviction last Friday.

Kerry faced Farida in the public vote and survived, but it seems her reprieve may be short-lived.

Sam said: “Kerry is our 15/8 favourite to be the next contestant to be eliminated. She managed to escape eviction on Friday as Farida was shown the door.

“I do fear she might be at risk after sharing her political views last night and moaning about being on a higher bracket – some of the housemates weren’t happy with it! Can she escape eviction for a second week?”

Others potentially at risk ahead of this week’s nominations are Olivia and Paul.

However, if twenty years of Big Brother has shown us anything, it’s that it can all change very quickly.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.