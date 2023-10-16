Married At First Sight UK's Luke 'axed from show after fight with co-star'

Married At First Sight UK’s Luke Worley has been reportedly removed from the show after a fight with another cast member.

It’s claimed that Luke got into a physical confrontation with co-star Jordan Gayle.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support.”

Jay reportedly also left the show

According to the Daily Mail, the ruckus was caught on camera as the pair allegedly clashed over a dinner for the couples.

A source shared: “The cast attend a couples’ retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan’s apartment.

“Channel 4 bosses had no choice but eject Luke from the programme, which consequently ended his wife Jay’s time in the process… as per the show’s rules you enter as a couple and leave as a couple.”

The insider added: “The fight was caught on camera, meaning there’s every chance it could be shown in the most explosive scenes ever to be aired on Married At First Sight UK.”

For now, Married At First Sight continues this evening at 9PM on E4.

In the latest episode this evening, wedding bells chime once more, a new couple embarks on their journey into the unknown within the experiment.

Meanwhile, back at the apartments, the married couples welcome familiar faces during In-laws Week.

While some couples enjoy the chance to celebrate their happiness with family, the added scrutiny pushes others to the brink.

Other drama from the most recent series has included one bride cheating on her partner.

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 from Monday – Thursday nights. You can watch online via Channel 4 streaming.