The first housemate will leave in tonight’s Big Brother 2023 eviction as the live show looms.

This evening sees the first departure of the new series as two housemates face the axe.

Following five days in the house, Farida and Kerry will go head to head in the public vote.

Ahead of the live show, Kerry has been named as the favourite to be evicted tonight.

Bookmakers Betway has announced the odds with NHS manager Kerry odds-on to leave priced up at 1/2.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “As expected, Big Brother’s first eviction comes down to those more divisive within the house. Kerry and Farida have perhaps been the most argumentative – primarily with each other – in the show’s first week, and consequently received the most housemates votes for eviction.

“Early viewer polls seem to suggest a strong preference for Kerry to go, but it may well come down to which of the nominees has a stronger show on Friday night.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the live show with voting for the eviction open now via the Big Brother app.

Housemates nominated on Thursday with who nominated who to be broadcast in this evening’s show.

During the nominations, Farida received labels such as rude, hard work, selfish, and was accused of having a hidden agenda. Kerry was described as loud, overpowering, and patronizing.

In a teaser of the latest episode, Farida is seen accusing the younger housemates of ganging up on herself and Kerry to get them out.

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday – Friday nights. There is no show on Saturday but there will be live feed from the house live on ITVX.

AJ & Will host both the main show as well as nightly spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live which will offer up the first interview with tonight’s evictee.