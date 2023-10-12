Popstars could be making a comeback on UK TV

TV talent show Popstars could be making a comeback on TV.

The reality television series first aired in 2001, following the journey of aspiring pop singers as they competed for a spot in a new pop group.

Contestants went through a rigorous audition process, including singing and dancing assessments, to showcase their talents for judges including Nigel Lythgoe and Nicki Chapman.

The winners of the competition formed a new pop group called Hear’Say, who went to achieve a platinum-selling album and number one single with Pure and Simple.

According to The Sun, work is underway on a similar series aimed at putting together a new boyband.

A source shared: “First ITV brought back Big Brother, then the BBC brought back Survivor. Now this might form the holy trinity of big shows from two decades ago.”

They added: “X Factor may be the best known and most recent talent contest, but it was Popstars that kicked it all off.”

A casting call has gone out asking for those aged 18-23 to put themselves forward.

Producers say they are “looking for the next generation of superstars to form a brand new five-piece boy band”

Popstars was hosted by Davina McCall on ITV1.

The original series was followed up by Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 which saw the creation of two separate groups that went head to head in the charts in a race for Christmas Number 1.

Winners Girls Aloud – made up of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – went on to have a decade-long career with more than 20 top-ten singles. By contrast, boy band One True Voice split up less than a year after the TV show concluded.

The rumours of a Popstars revival comes after rumours that similar 00s talent show Pop Idol could also be making a comeback.

More on: Reality TV