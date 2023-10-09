There’s already an early favourite to win Big Brother 2023.

Big Brother has returned to UK TV with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

Launch night on Sunday saw a crop of sixteen housemates step foot inside the house.

And although it’s only been 24 hours since their first appearance on screen, one is already emerging as an early favourite with fans.

Yinrun finds herself name as the current tip to win the series, scooping the £100,000 cash prize.

Betway‘s Chad Yeomans said: “It’s been off our screens for what seems like an eternity, but Big Brother is most definitely back, and we’ve taken a deep dive into all contestants and priced up everyone’s chance of winning!

“Punters’ early favourite to win the show is Yorkshire-based Yinrun at 7/2, with some fans on social media already describing her as a ‘national treasure!’.

“Her hilarious entrance was no doubt the funniest moment so far, and with her interesting backstory and quirky energy it’s no surprise to see her well supported in the market.

“Yinrun’s immediate competition comes from the show’s youngest contestant, Hallie (11/2), who at just 18 years old is already proving popular with viewers and is the second favourite to win. Liverpudlian Paul (13/2) and Welshman Jenkin (7/1) complete the list of early frontrunners who may be well placed to take home the £100k cash prize up for grabs.”

Big Brother continues at 9PM on Sunday – Friday nights on ITV2 and ITVX.

Yinrun

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the show as well as its nightly spin-off.

As well as the nightly highlights ITVX will stream live feed into the early hours online.

Viewers will find familiar features in the spacious new Big Brother house, such as the prominent hot tub in the garden and a modern circular sitting area for live eviction nights with hosts AJ and Will.

Plus, an exciting new addition is the upstairs area with a glass wall, providing a unique perspective on the communal living area and accessible via stairs or a mobility lift, along with a plush bedroom equipped with single and double beds and a pampering station.