The first Big Brother housemates have reportedly been revealed ahead of tonight’s launch.

Big Brother returns for 2023 with a brand new series, starting tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Sixteen brand new housemates are set to step foot inside the custom built house, where they’ll live surrounded by cameras for up to six weeks.

Inside the Big Brother house

Although the Big Brother cast is officially being kept secret tonight, some names are claimed to have been leaked.

The Sun reports that one of this year’s housemates is finance worker Noky Simbani, who represented Great Britain in last year’s Miss Universe.

A source said: “Noky’s an ideal housemate. Not only is she beautiful but she’s got brains and a fantastic personality.”

The insider added that Noky, who has a master’s degree in chemical engineering, had been approached for other shows but “didn’t want to choose something too obvious like Love Island”.

Another rumoured housemate is make up artist Farida Khalifa, who has gone viral on TikTok with her work within the traveller community.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The housemates for the new series of Big Brother will be revealed in [Sunday] night’s launch show at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best present the reboot as well as its nightly sister show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

Together with the highlights every night there will be live feed available to watch online on ITVX into the early hours.

A fresh and diverse group of housemates, drawn from various backgrounds, will occupy the world’s most renowned reality TV residence for a period of up to six weeks.

Cameras will diligently record their every move, and the entire nation will eagerly follow the captivating twists and turns of their journey.

The public will once again play a pivotal role, actively participating in the voting process throughout the series, ultimately determining the fortunate winner who will receive a life-changing cash prize.

Big Brother originally hit TV screens on Channel 4 in 2020 before it moved to Channel 5 in 2011.