There’s a clear favourite to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2023 this weekend.

Saturday (14 October) will see the fourth live show of the series.

Thirteen couples remain and another will be going home in the latest results show on Sunday night.

Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

Ahead of the performances, Jody Cundy is the odds-on favourite with William Hill to be the next contestant to have left Strictly Come Dancing.

The Paralympic cyclist and swimmer scored just 20 points in last weekend’s performance and despite surviving elimination from Sunday’s results show, he is the clear 4/6 frontrunner to receive the boot this weekend.

Meanwhile Zara McDermott found herself in the bottom two last week after scoring 25 points and is the second favourite for elimination at 7/2, with Eddie Kadi (5/1) and Adam Thomas (7/1) also in danger.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Things are beginning to heat up in this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, with Jody Cundy our clear favourite to be the next contestant eliminated from the series.

“The former GB swimmer has been treading water for a few weeks now and is 4/6 to depart the show this Sunday after scoring just 20 points in last weekend’s episode.

“Zara McDermott has found adjusting to the Ballroom equally as difficult and is 7/2 to receive the boot in Sunday’s results show, with Eddie Kadi (5/1) and Adam Thomas (7/1) likewise looking over their shoulders.”

Last weekend’s dance off saw Nikita Kanda face Zara McDermott in the bottom two.

Nikita became the second celebrity to leave after Les Dennis was sent home in the first elimination.

Other celebs still in this year’s competition are musical theatre star Layton Williams, actor Bobby Brazier and The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon.

Joining them are newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington, newsreader Angela Rippon, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, tennis ace Annabel Croft and Casualty actor Nigel Harman.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.