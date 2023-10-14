Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back tonight: What time does it start and who’s dancing what?

Two couples have already been voted out of the competition and another elimination is approaching this week.

Tonight the remaining thirteen will perform live, aiming to secure votes from viewers at home and earn marks from the four judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing judges

Who will dazzle enough to earn another week on the dance floor?

Ahead of tonight’s live show at 6:30PM on BBC One, here’s all you need to know…

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Last week saw broadcaster Nikita Kanda become the second celebrity to depart the ballroom leaving 13 celebs on the line up.

Those remaining are Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon, Sherlock and Mr Selfridge star Amanda Abbington and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Joining them are sports star Annabel Croft, West End performer Layton Williams, Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy, newsreader Angela Rippon and Casualty star Nigel Harman.

Completing this season’s line up are presenter Zara McDermott, stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy and actor Adam Thomas.

This week’s dances and songs

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for this evening are as follows:

Krishnan and Lauren: Paso Doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers – Stream/Download

Eddie and Karen: American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones – Stream/Download

Zara and Graziano: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man – Stream/Download

Jody and Jowita: Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Tango to Fashion by David Bowie – Stream/Download

Adam and Luba: Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai: Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow – Stream/Download

Amanda and Giovanni: Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac – Stream/Download

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 14 October at 6:30PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the third results of the series as the next couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The results show kicks off with a captivating love story presented by the professional dancers, accompanied by the extraordinary performance of Beverley Knight in the ballroom.

The fate of the couples teeters on the brink, with viewer votes from home determining which two pairs will face the dance-off.