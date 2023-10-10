The Great British Bake Off 2023 continues this evening and it’s time to bake bread!

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to judge The Great British Bake Off which continues its latest series this evening on Channel 4.

Paul and Prue will be joined by returning GBBO host Noel Fielding and new face in the tent, Alison Hammond.

The new series has welcomed 12 of the best budding bakers in Britain to the competition, going on a journey to bake, beat, ice, knead and whisk their way through 10 weeks of testing challenges.

As ever, at the end of each episode judges Paul and Prue will name who’s eliminated and who is the week’s star baker.

Tonight the bakers enter the arena with ‘the Breadmaster’ Paul for bread week.

The bakers kick off their challenges with the creation of a timeless classic, the cottage loaf, in the Signature round. Next, they venture to Devon to tackle the Technical bake.

In the final challenge, the bakers face a twisted test as they create plaited bread centerpieces.

Who will rise to the challenge and earn the coveted title of Star Baker, and who will bid farewell to the tent for good?

Currently ten bakers remain in the running after the first two weeks of competition.

So far the contestants have tackled classic Cake Week and, most recently, biscuit week.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8PM on Tuesday, 10 October on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice takes place weekly with Jo Brand, airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the instalments online from the All 4 player.