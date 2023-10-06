Big Brother's iconic Diary Room chair revealed for new series

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother Diary Room chair.

The iconic Big Brother chair for the new series of BBUK has been revealed.

Big Brother returns for 2023 with a brand new series launching this Sunday night across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Fresh from revealing a first look at the house earlier today, ITV has this evening revealed a first look at the brand new Diary Room chair.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house garden. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

The Diary Room Chair, an iconic and instantly recognizable element of Big Brother, has been reintroduced in a fresh and captivating style for the revamped version of the classic reality show.

Crafted entirely from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, this chair is not only environmentally conscious but also visually striking.

This chair takes centre stage as the backdrop for the show’s most intimate and revealing moments, serving as the platform for housemates to engage directly with Big Brother.

Within its confines, housemates delve into discussions about the latest house happenings, cast nominations for their fellow residents, and share their innermost thoughts and feelings.

Big Brother: The Launch will air this Sunday at 9PM on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX.

The remainder of the series will air nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

An entirely fresh ensemble of housemates, carefully chosen from diverse backgrounds, will take residence within the renowned confines of the world’s most famous reality TV abode, where their lives will be laid bare for up to six weeks.

Cameras will tirelessly document their every move, while the nation eagerly follows the multitude of twists and turns that unfold.

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the iconic series and it’s new spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live. Presented from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience each evening, it’ll give viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

Plus, each evening ITVX will air live feed into the early hours online.

Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 in 2020 before it moved to Channel 5 in 2011.