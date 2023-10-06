A first look at upcoming talent competition Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has been revealed!

The new series is dedicated to discovering two remarkable performers to take center stage in the West End production of Mamma Mia!.

Radio and TV personality Zoe Ball will serve as host, with the show starting soon on ITV1 and ITVX.

For now, you can watch a first look clip below…

The judging panel boasts a star-studded lineup, including comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winning actress Amber Riley, and West End star Samantha Barks, known for her standout performances in the likes of Les Mis and Frozen.

The show will follow the quest to unearth two budding stars of musical theatre who will have the privilege of portraying the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky, originally played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the film adaptation, within the globally cherished musical.

The picturesque Greek islands will serve as a stunning backdrop for the competition, offering viewers an immersive experience as contestants receive invaluable guidance and mentorship from guest industry luminaries.

A series of unique workshops, masterclasses and unforgettable performances will pave the way for these coveted roles.

The grand culmination of the reality TV competition will be a spectacular live finale, broadcast from a prestigious West End theatre in the heart of London.

Here, two deserving winners will seize the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! and go on to dazzle audiences in the 25th-anniversary production at the iconic Novello Theatre in 2024.

Creator and global producer of Mamma Mia!, Judy Craymer, who will also be offering her expertise throughout, said: “Mamma Mia! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts – just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts – so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.”