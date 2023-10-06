First look at new Big Brother UK house ahead of series return

A very first look at the new Big Brother UK house has been revealed!

Big Brother returns for its first series in five years this weekend.

And ahead of the launch, today on Good Morning Britain, Richard Arnold got a first look into the Big Brother garden.

Welcomed into the brand-new house by the nostalgic voice of Big Brother’s iconic narrator Marcus Bentley, Richard said, “Hearing that voice and the music as well it takes you way back, [the show] which changed the broadcasting world forever… I’m sure it’ll live up to expectations.”

Alongside a tour of the new garden, Richard shared of inside the house: “The living area is absolutely vast. There are two huge sofas, it’s the biggest communal area that I’ve ever seen in a Big Brother house over the years.”

And he teased: “The diary room is a sight to behold, it’s the biggest chair that I’ve ever seen.”

Richard also explained how the show’s commitment to sustainability has had an impact on the interior design of this year’s house: “There’s a bath on a plinth. Initially they were going to have a clear bath but it would have to come from China and the key message here in the house this year is sustainability.”

In the garden, there’s a water tank that will collect rainwater, “Which undoubtedly ends up in the jacuzzi!”

Meanwhile, the tour also revealed an outdoor fireplace plus an off-camera smoking area.

Big Brother 2023 launches this Sunday night, 8 October, at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the iconic series and a new live nightly spin-off show with exclusive content.

As well as the nightly highlights ITVX will air live feed into the early hours online.