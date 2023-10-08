Tonight's Big Brother start time, spoilers and all about the brand new series

Here’s everything you need to know as Big Brother UK begins tonight for its brand new series on ITV.

Five years after it was last seen on Channel 5 – and more than twenty years since it first launched on Channel 4 – Big Brother makes a much awaited return to screens.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

When does Big Brother start tonight?

Big Brother will launch its new series on Sunday, 8 October at 9PM.

You’ll be able to watch on TV on either ITV1 or ITV2. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The series will continue nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday – Friday nights. The show is set to run for six weeks.

Straight after each episode, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will present Big Brother: Late & Live in front of a live studio audience, offering up an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

The pair will have access to the camera runs, celebrity guest commentary and debate plus weekly nomination results.

What to expect from the new series

Big Brother bosses say they are keen to return to the ‘social experiment’ aspect of the format.

Casting executive, Jay Khagram, revealed that the applicant pool consisted of not only former contestants but also their children.

He acknowledged that the show’s casting process aimed to reflect the changes in society brought about by the pandemic, social media, and the current political climate.

In an interview with The Guardian, Khagram hinted at the final lineup of housemates, emphasising that they bring a completely fresh and unique perspective to the show, unlike any previous contestants.

Meanwhile new duty of care protocols will see housemates undergo respect and inclusion training to set out expectations around use of language and acceptable behaviour in the house.

They, as well as friends and family, will be banned from social media during filming.

Ahead of the launch, the first housemates have reportedly been revealed.

Go inside the house

Ahead of the opening episode tonight, pictures from the Big Brother house have been revealed.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

The brand new Big Brother house located in North London has been custom built especially for the new series.

It features a huge living area, with a mezzanine level, and a shared bedroom with a number of double beds that the housemates will have to fight over.

In the garden there’s an outdoor fire pit and a jacuzzi.

Meanwhile Friday saw the reveal of one of Big Brother’s most iconic and recognisable features, the brand-new Diary Room Chair.