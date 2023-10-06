Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi have been revealed as the final celebs on Dancing On Ice’s new line up.

Actor Ryan Thomas is the eleventh celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice, revealing the news on Steph’s Packed Lunch today.

Emmerdale Star Roxy Shahidi joined him, completing the cast as the twelfth celebrity confirmed to be taking to the ice rink next year.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. ©ITV Plc

Roxy said: “I’m an actor hiding behind a character that’s where I’m most comfortable. Being yourself out there on the ice with no character to hide behind is really scary for me. I’d say that’s the scariest element for me.”

Dancing On Ice begins its brand new series in the New Year featuring a fresh ensemble of celebrities.

The twelve stars on the line up are gearing up for an extraordinary challenge as they grace the ice each week, performing live to captivate both the judging panel and the viewers.

The highly anticipated new season guarantees an abundance of glitz, glamour, and mesmerizing performances, as these brave celebrities push their boundaries to conquer the intricate art of ice skating. Who possesses the skill and determination to claim the coveted trophy when the series concludes?

Dancing On Ice’s current cast is now complete with all twelve contestants confirmed.

They include champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE.

Joining them are radio DJ Adele Roberts, reality star Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-Webb, comedian Lou Sanders and soap star Ricky Norwood.

Dancing On Ice will air its new series in 2024. The show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

The professional skaters and pairings will be revealed in the coming weeks as training begins.