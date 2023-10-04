Soap star Ricky Norwood joins Dancing On Ice 2024 cast

Ricky Norwood is the ninth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Ricky Norwood is an actor, best known for his long-running role as Arthur “Fatboy” Chubb on BBC One soap EastEnders.

Revealing the news exclusively on Loose Women today, Ricky said: “Being on the ice! I’m apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

“I’ve got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers.”

Dancing On Ice makes a return on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

The upcoming season introduces a fresh cast of twelve celebrities, all poised to undertake the ultimate challenge: live ice skating performances every week, with the aim of leaving an indelible impression on both the judging panel and the viewers at home.

As this beloved show returns for an all-new series, it brings with it an abundance of glitz, glamour, and mesmerizing performances, truly cementing its status as the pinnacle of ice entertainment. These celebrities are prepared to face the challenges head-on, demonstrating unwavering determination as they navigate the treacherous world of ice skating.

Dancing On Ice will begin in 2024, typically airing Sunday nights from January.

Yesterday saw comedian and writer Lou Sanders become the latest name to join the cast.

Lou said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head.”

She and Ricky join the confirmed Dancing On Ice line up alongside World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, reality star Miles Nazaire and Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Further names on the cast are to be revealed soon – watch this space!

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX. Hosts and judges for the new series are to be announced.