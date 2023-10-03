The Great British Bake Off returns this evening with another Bake Off classic as the contestants take on biscuit recipes!

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as judges on The Great British Bake Off as it airs Tuesday evening (3 October) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Prue and Paul are accompanied by Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and, new for 2023, Alison Hammond in the tent.

The new season has introduced twelve of the best home bakers in the UK to the show, going on a journey to ice, knead, whisk, bake and beat their way through 10 weeks of testing challenges.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will decide who’s leaving the tent and who is the week’s star baker.

Tonight during Biscuit Week, the remaining bakers embark on a Signature challenge centred around marshmallows, drawing inspiration from beloved childhood treats.

Following that, they tackle a Technical challenge recipe featuring a custard classic.

To conclude, the bakers face an illusion-themed Showstopper where they craft their cherished meals using biscuits.

The suspense builds as we await the revelation of the star baker and the fate of the contestant who will crumble under the pressure and bid farewell to the tent.

Watch all the latest action in the tent and see who is eliminated when GBBO 2023 returns this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Alongside the main show spin-off series The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returns with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

Judi Love, Carol Vorderman and Iain Stirling will dunk themselves into the events of Biscuit Week while there’s exclusive unseen footage from the tent, plus a chat with the latest baker to leave the tent

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online with the All 4 player.