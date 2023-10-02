Olympic Champion Greg Rutherford joins Dancing On Ice line up

Greg Rutherford MBE is the fifth celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s next series.

The Olympic Champion and presenter will be taking to the ice next year.

Revealing the news exclusively on Good Morning Britain today, Greg said: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000% on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

Greg is the fifth confirmed celeb on the Dancing On Ice cast for 2024.

Friday saw Love Island winner and stage star Amber Davies become the latest name announced.

She said “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me.”

Also on the cast are S Club 7 singer and actress Hannah Spearritt and actress Claire Sweeney while Ricky Hatton MBE became the first celebrity on the new series at the start of the week.

Dancing on Ice will launch its new series on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

Featuring a fresh cast of twelve celebrities, each week the stars will gracefully glide across the ice, delivering captivating performances in a quest to captivate both the judging panel and the audience at home.

The grand spectacle of ice skating promises to dazzle with even more glitz, glamour and awe-inspiring performances. As the celebrities delve into the world of this challenging discipline, they will confront danger and determination head-on. Who possesses the necessary skills and artistry to claim the coveted trophy at the end of the season?