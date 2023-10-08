The Big Brother 2023 housemates have been revealed for the brand new series on ITV2!

Big Brother UK makes its much awaited return this weekend with a launch show on Sunday night.

The excitement will unfold within a brand new Big Brother house, custom built for the new revival of the show. Anticipate clever challenges, nerve-wracking nominations, and live eliminations, as the public reassumes its pivotal role, actively voting throughout the series, ultimately crowning the winner, who will claim a life-altering cash prize as their reward.

Big Brother 2023 housemates

Jenkin

Jenkin

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Barman

Jenkin says of signing up: “I was bored and I thought I’d do something different, give it a whirl. [I’m most looking forward] to meeting new people. I’m looking forward to it but I’m also dreading it as well because I’m like, ‘Oh, how is this gonna go…’ but it will be fine.”

Farida

Farida

Age: 50

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Farida says: “People will nominate me because they feel intimidated by the fact that I’ve got potential to win this, it’s as simple as that.”

Tom

Tom

Age: 21

From: Somerset

Occupation: Butcher

Tom says of joining the Big Brother cast: “It’s just a bit of fun really, isn’t it? Something a bit different from day to day life… I think I might potentially offend some people. My mouth moves faster than my brain.”

Hallie

Hallie

Age: 18

From: London

Occupation: Youth Worker

Says Hallie: “I’m quite opinionated, I like speaking my mind and not many people like that. I’m quite real… I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It’s about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life.”

Trish

Trish

Age: 33

From: Luton

Occupation: Mum

Trish says: “I always wanted to apply back in the day, my friends would always be like ‘I think you’d be good in there, you’re quite mouthy’! When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it. Also because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate.”

Big Brother continues Sunday – Friday nights on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM for six weeks.

AJ Odudu and Will Best front the iconic show and it’s nightly sibling show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

As well as the highlights every night ITVX will air live feed into the early hours online.