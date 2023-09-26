Rylan "devastated" to not be a part of Big Brother's revival

Rylan has admitted to being “devastated” he won’t be a part of Big Brother’s revival.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner hosted the show’s spin-off Bit On The Side when it last aired on Channel 5.

In an appearance on Loose Women this week, he confessed to being left disappointed when he wasn’t asked to be involved in Big Brother’s return on ITV.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother’s comeback

He shared: “So obviously, I mean Big Brother was a massive part of my life like it was my favourite thing in the world to do. For the past five years since it’s been off I’ve been very vocal saying it should come back, in my eyes… and still is the best reality show out there, the real reality show.

Discussing previous comments about the show in his book TEN: The Decade that Changed My Future, Rylan continued: “at that point I didn’t know what was going on with Big Brother and I said very much, you know, ‘I hope I’m a part of it.

“I suppose naively and stupidly to a point, just thought, ‘I’ve been there for six nearly seven years’, I mean, you know my house I’ve got a diary room built in my house, I love the show so much and I was just silly and presumed that I’d be asked back.”

Rylan candidly confessed: “I could be one of those people now who sits there and goes ‘no it’s what I wanted,’ but it wasn’t what I wanted.

“I would have gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat and it was quite difficult actually, because I didn’t find out until near on when everyone else found out, which I was quite upset about.”

He then told the panel: “I genuinely, hand on heart, wish everyone well because I’ve wanted that show to come back for a long time, but from a personal point of view I was devastated.”

Rylan concluded: “I genuinely, hand on heart, wish everyone well because I’ve wanted that show to come back for a long time, but from a personal point of view I was devastated.”

Big Brother will launch across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday, 8 October. Episodes will then continue nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the series as well as its nightly spin-off.

BBUK originally hit TV screens in the UK on Channel 4 in 2020 before it moved to Channel 5 in 2011.