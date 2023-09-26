David Walliams sues Britain's Got Talent bosses after exit from the show

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: David Walliams. ©Thames

David Walliams is taking legal action against Britain’s Got Talent’s production company.

It follows his exit from the talent show earlier this year after more than a decade.

The BBC reports that David’s claim against programme makers FremantleMedia is “listed as dealing with data protection” with no further details available at the current time.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

FremantleMedia and a spokesperson for Walliams both declined to comment to the BBC.

According to The Sun newspaper, the legal action may be a result of leaked commented made by David about contestants during filming of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The Guardian originally reported on the leak shortly before David stepped down from the show.

David said at the time: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

David originally joined the Britain’s Got Talent panel in 2012 alongside Alesha Dixon with the pair joining original judges Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

A source said earlier this year of David’s departure that “it just feels like time to move on.”

They added: “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli was announced as his replacement, making his first appearance behind the buzzers in April.

He said at the start of filming: “I am thrilled to be here, what an honour it is to work with [Simon] finally. He’s teased me with this for years and I’m thrilled to be here, I’m emotional and very nervous.”

Hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 with the hit talent competition having broadcast since 2007.