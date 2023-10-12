Here are all the contestants and a full recap of results from the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK so far
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for 2023 with its fifth series on BBC Three.
RuPaul returns as the reigning queen overseeing a fierce competition among twelve of the nation’s most dazzling queens vying for the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.
Mama Ru, the ultimate authority, determines who shantays to the top and who sashays away is joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and a rotating roster of illustrious guest judges who bring their unique perspectives to the runway.
Here’s a recap of season 5’s Queens and results from the series…
Drag Race UK 2023 contestants
Ten Queens were confirmed for RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year…
Banksie – 23-year-old from Manchester
Cara Melle – 26-year-old from London
DeDeLicious – 20-year-old from Kent
Ginger Johnson – 34-year-old from County Durham
Kate Butch – 26-year-old from Derbyshire
Michael Marouli – 39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne
Miss Naomi Carter – 23-year-old from Doncaster
Tomara Thomas – 25-year-old from Hartlepool
Vicki Vivacious – 36-year-old from Cornwall
ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Alexis Saint Pete – 28-year-old from London
Drag Race UK results so far
Here’s a full recap on who’s left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK…
Week 1 – 28 September
There was no elimination in the first week. Instead, the top two queens performed in a lip sync to win the episode.
Top two: Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious (Lip sync song: Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit by Gina G)
Winner: Vicki Vivacious
Week 2 – 5 October
Bottom two: Alexis Saint-Pete and Alexis Saint-Pete (Lip sync song: Hot in It by Tiësto & Charli XCX)
Eliminated: Alexis Saint-Pete
Week 3 – 12 October
There was no elimination in the third week. Instead, the top two queens performed in a lip sync to win the episode.
Top two: Cara Melle and Tomara Thomas (Lip sync song: Remember by Becky Hill & David Guetta)
Winner: Cara Melle
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.
You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.