Here are all the contestants and a full recap of results from the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK so far

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for 2023 with its fifth series on BBC Three.

RuPaul returns as the reigning queen overseeing a fierce competition among twelve of the nation’s most dazzling queens vying for the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Mama Ru, the ultimate authority, determines who shantays to the top and who sashays away is joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and a rotating roster of illustrious guest judges who bring their unique perspectives to the runway.

Here’s a recap of season 5’s Queens and results from the series…

Drag Race UK 2023 contestants

Ten Queens were confirmed for RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year…

Banksie – 23-year-old from Manchester

Cara Melle – 26-year-old from London

DeDeLicious – 20-year-old from Kent

Ginger Johnson – 34-year-old from County Durham

Kate Butch – 26-year-old from Derbyshire

Michael Marouli – 39-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne

Miss Naomi Carter – 23-year-old from Doncaster

Tomara Thomas – 25-year-old from Hartlepool

Vicki Vivacious – 36-year-old from Cornwall

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Alexis Saint Pete – 28-year-old from London

Drag Race UK results so far

Here’s a full recap on who’s left and who won the weekly challenges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK…

Week 1 – 28 September

There was no elimination in the first week. Instead, the top two queens performed in a lip sync to win the episode.

Top two: Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious (Lip sync song: Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit by Gina G)

Winner: Vicki Vivacious

Week 2 – 5 October

Bottom two: Alexis Saint-Pete and Alexis Saint-Pete (Lip sync song: Hot in It by Tiësto & Charli XCX)

Eliminated: Alexis Saint-Pete

Week 3 – 12 October

There was no elimination in the third week. Instead, the top two queens performed in a lip sync to win the episode.

Top two: Cara Melle and Tomara Thomas (Lip sync song: Remember by Becky Hill & David Guetta)

Winner: Cara Melle

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three.

You can watch the series and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.