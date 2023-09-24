Could Adam Lambert replace Olly Murs on The Voice UK?

Following the surprise exit of Olly Murs from The Voice UK, fans are speculating who could be joining the show.

Rumours are swirling that international superstar Adam Lambert may be stepping into Olly Murs’ shoes as a coach on the popular singing competition show.

Hit maker Olly, known for his charismatic presence on the show, recently revealed that his exit was not of his own accord.

Olly Murs on The Voice UK. ©ITV Plc

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Olly confessed, “It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

He went on to express his disappointment and surprise, saying, “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision.’ I don’t want to do that.”

The unexpected news has set X (Twitter) abuzz, with fans expressing their sadness at Olly’s departure while simultaneously speculating about Adam Lambert’s potential arrival.

Adam, known for his powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, has made a name for himself as an artist who can mentor aspiring talents effectively having recently appeared on another of ITV’s singing competitions, Starstruck.

As well as Adam, his Starstruck co-star Shania Twain and The Voice Kids coach Danny Jones have also been tipped as potential replacements for Olly.

There has been no official confirmation regarding who will be taking over from Olly yet with The Voice UK’s most recent series still to air later this year.

Alongside Olly, the upcoming season will include Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am in the iconic red chairs.

Olly Murs. ©ITV Plc

Emma Willis is set to return as the host, guiding a fresh crop of aspiring vocal talents as they take the stage, hoping to catch the attention of the coaches and earn that coveted spin.

New for 2023, in addition to the highly sought-after title of champion, winners will be rewarded with a recording contract, a generous cash prize of £50,000, and an extravagant holiday experience to top it all off.