Married At First Sight is set to be thrown into chaos as one bride cheats on her groom.

The latest seres of the E4 show launched on Monday night with the first couples heading down the isle.

We saw Ella and Nathanial become one of the first pairs to tie the knot – but rumour has it there could be drama ahead for the pair.

According to the MailOnline, in upcoming episodes (spoiler alert!) Ella will be seen getting close to another groom on the show.

“There’s no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other the day of their wedding,” a source told the newspaper.

However the insider alleges that Nathanial wasn’t Ella’s “natural type” and another of the show’s cast “ticked more of her boxes.”

“Ella was looking for love and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together,” the source claimed.

It comes after Nathanial took to social media to make a cryptic comment about his time on the show.

He told his followers: “Unfortunately, I won’t be watching MAFS tonight. The big thing is that I’m coming back home, and I can’t wait to reveal the truth about all the incidents that occurred on this show.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told MailOnline that they wouldn’t comment on “speculation”.

“Viewers will have to tune in to find out what does or doesn’t happen as the series develops – there’s still 33 episodes to go,” they said.

Married At First Sight UK continues Monday – Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

Tonight, wedding bells ring out as two fresh couples come face to face at the altar. While sparks fly instantly between one pair, another bride risks it all. Her lifelong dream has always been to meet her Prince Charming, but will her fairytale ending finally come true?