A Reality TV renaissance! Six must-watch shows this autumn

This autumn is shaping up to be a busy one for fans of reality TV – here are the shows you don’t want to be missing out on.

Big Brother, ITV2

Big Brother is making a much-awaited return to UK television in October with a brand new series on ITV2.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the show will feature a new diverse ensemble of housemates living under the iconic Big Brother roof, with the main series offering clever challenges, nominations, and live evictions. The public will play a significant role in voting for the winner, who will receive a life-changing cash prize. Big Brother last aired in the UK on Channel 5, and the new series is set to start in October.

The Traitors, BBC One

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Last week’s breakout hit The Traitors will be back later this year on BBC One for a second season with host Claudia Winkleman back at the helm. In this thrilling show, contestants engage in a high-stakes game of deception, skill, and trust, all for a substantial cash prize. Among the contestants lurk The Traitors, tasked with deceiving and eliminating their fellow players without detection. Following its successful debut last December, The Traitors has secured its position as the BBC’s most significant new entertainment launch in two years. Catch up on the first series on BBC iPlayer here.

Survivor, BBC One

BBC One is set to bring back the hit reality show Survivor in 2023, featuring a 16-part series that challenges contestants to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other for a chance to win £100,000. Hosted by Joel Dommett, the show will see 20 contestants marooned in a tropical location, forming their own tribal societies, catching food, building shelters, and competing in challenges for rewards and immunity. Survivor originally aired in the UK in 2001 and 2002 on ITV, with a rich history of over 40 seasons in the US since 2000. The new series is slated to begin in October.

Great British Bake Off, Channel 4

The bakers: Josh, Abbi, Rowan, Cristy, Amos, Saku, Keith, Nicky, Matty, Tasha, Dan, Dana.

Get ready for a fresh batch of deliciousness as the Great British Bake Off returns with a new host. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith resume their roles as judges, while Noel Fielding returns to the tent, joined this time by new co-host Alison Hammond. The fourteenth series, the seventh on Channel 4, premieres on Tuesday, 26 September. Each week, contestants face three challenges: the signature bake, the technical challenge, and the showstopper. Prue and Paul decide who becomes the star baker and who will bid farewell in the beloved baking competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, BBC Three

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 Queens

Get ready to sashay, shantay, and slay as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back this month with a brand new series! RuPaul returns to oversee a fresh lineup of Queens competing for the crown. The competition will be fierce as they tackle challenges designed to test their drag race skills to the max. The new series begins on Thursday, September 28 on BBC Three, with episodes available weekly on BBC iPlayer. With RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and celebrity guest judges like Aisling Bea and Alexandra Burke, expect fabulous runway moments and fierce lip sync battles as queens vie to impress Mama Ru and stay in the competition.

Celebrity Race Across The World, BBC One

Celebrity Race Across The World cast. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Celebrity Race Across The World finally arrived on TV this month, now airing weekly on Wednesday nights. Famous faces and their loved ones race from one part of the world to a destination thousands of miles away, without the comforts of modern life, armed only with the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare. The famous faces taking part are Alex Beresford, Mel Blatt, Harry Judd and Billy Monger pushing their limits and testing their relationships along the way.