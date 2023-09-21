Big Brother, Survivor and Married At First Sight are set to go head to head in TV schedules next month.

Reality TV fans will have to make a hard choice about what to watch each evening as the trio of shows look to all air at the same time.

E4’s dating format Married At First Sight kicked off its new series on Monday, seeing a brand new cast of singletons marry strangers who they meet for the first time at the alter.

Pictured: (L-R) Georges, Rosaline, Brad, Thomas, Terence, Peggy, Ella, Tasha, Arthur, Porscha, Jay, Laura, Paul, Nathanial, Shona and Luke.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas return for what is the biggest series yet, running Monday – Thursday nights at 9PM on E4 for nine weeks.

Big Brother meanwhile is understood to begin on Sunday, 8 October although ITV has yet to officially confirm this date. The series will also air at 9PM on Sunday – Friday nights, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

It’s been five years since the iconic show was last on UK screens when it was axed by Channel 5. It was originally broadcast on Channel 4 from 2000.

It’s been claimed that ITV will give the revival a boost in the schedules with a simultaneous launch on ITV1, before continuing nightly episodes on ITV2.

Finally there’s a comeback for early 00s reality competition Survivor.

Survivor originally aired for just two series in the UK on ITV In 2001 and 2002 however in the US it has aired more than 40 seasons since 2000.

As ITV takes over the reins of Big Brother, it’s the BBC who are bringing Survivor back to UK screens.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the show will once again see a group of contestants marooned in a tropical location. They’ll have to catch their own food, build their own shelter and compete against each other in epic challenges as they compete for a £100,000 prize.

Although the BBC has yet to confirm a start date, it’s looking likely the show will also be launching at 9PM next month.

Of course all three programmes will be available to watch online on catch up, if you fancy a nightly three-hour reality TV binge – and that’s before we get to Big Brother‘s live feed…