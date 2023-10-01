Why Jermaine Pennant almost quit 'torturous' Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins

Jermaine Pennant has revealed how he almost quit Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.

The 40-year-old Ex-Premier League Footballer is one of this year’s contestants on the Channel 4 reality show.

Ahead of the series starting on TV, Jermaine has described his time on the show as “torture” and admitted there were times when he wanted to quit

Jermaine Pennant

“My appearance on SAS Who Dares Wins is out in October. I’ve already seen some clips,” he said. “It was an amazing experience. Torture, but a great experience.

“It’s crazy what those guys go through, and we only went through about 25 per cent of what they go through. There were many times when I thought I couldn’t do it.

“I’d say the hardest drill was the one where we tried to copy a battlefield scenario – dragging ammunition boxes, and so on. You’re going up hills with 25kgs on your back. You’re running through swamps in the heat. It was gruesome. You’re also being shouted at constantly.”

Meanwhile the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant also revealed why he won’t be watching the show’s reboot on ITV2.

Speaking to OLBG, Jermaine shared: “I won’t be watching Big Brother, it’s not healthy and contestants need to be mentally strong

“I think it’s safe to say I won’t be watching Big Brother. Big Brother is not for me. I can see what it can do to people and how the show can be manipulated. I don’t think it’s healthy.

“You’ve got to be mentally strong in the BB house. The show will find ways to create an atmosphere for fallouts and confrontations. They’ll put you in a situation where you either look like the villain or the hero. You’ve got to be clever. It’s a hard slog!”

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins continues Sunday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.